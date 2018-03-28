Justice still eludes the poor masses.

The Struggle for liberation was all about equality and restoring the dignity and rights of the vast majority of the people of this country which they were denied by apartheid and colonialism.

It is therefore understandable that there would be, in a society recovering from centuries of racial discrimination and injustice such as ours, a heightened sensitivity to crimes and injustice fuelled by racial prejudice, especially against black African people.

It is a residue of resistance to systemic discrimination that will stay with us, perhaps, forever.

Such levels of vigilance are on the whole not unhealthy but the quest for a more just and equal society would be dealt an even greater service if it were tinged with even-handedness in cases involving black culprits on black victims.

On Monday, this newspaper reported the abandonment of the inquiry into a stampede at FNB Stadium that left two people dead at a pre-season clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs almost a year ago. The ministry of sport under new incumbent Tokozile Xasa announced at the weekend that it was calling off the committee of inquiry ordered by her predecessor Thulas Nxesi.