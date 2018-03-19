ANC, EFF land drive is opportunistic

The recent move by the National Assembly to vote for land expropriation without compensation has clearly shown that some political parties are calculatingly selfish and deceiving.

The people of Azania are being taken for granted by members of Foolingdom Charter Big Church, in the form of the ANC and EFF, with their praise singers, the National Freedom Party and the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Back in 1949, the Africanists in the ANC Youth League and broader liberation front adopted the programme of action, which was aimed at radical economic change, with land as the first target. However, the moderate ANC of the Luthulis and Morokas called the programme a populist and reckless approach.

They proceeded by adopting a certain charter, which said the land belonged to everyone who lived in it.