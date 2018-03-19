ANC, EFF land drive is opportunistic
The recent move by the National Assembly to vote for land expropriation without compensation has clearly shown that some political parties are calculatingly selfish and deceiving.
The people of Azania are being taken for granted by members of Foolingdom Charter Big Church, in the form of the ANC and EFF, with their praise singers, the National Freedom Party and the Inkatha Freedom Party.
Back in 1949, the Africanists in the ANC Youth League and broader liberation front adopted the programme of action, which was aimed at radical economic change, with land as the first target. However, the moderate ANC of the Luthulis and Morokas called the programme a populist and reckless approach.
They proceeded by adopting a certain charter, which said the land belonged to everyone who lived in it.
We, the indigenous, are still landless and people are still worshipping that Foolingdom Charter. We should have addressed this land question in 1994, but people were in a hurry for seats in parliament and the rich National Party members blinded the ANC leaders with houses in Sandton and Houghton.
My dear Azanians, there will be no land repossession until those who claim to lead the nation can stop believing in the Freedom Charter.
We have been advocating the land-first gospel since 1959 and people said we were populist. In the early 1990s, we rejected the negotiated settlement because it was not aimed at giving land back to the rightful owners. The PAC of Azania has been telling the masses of Azania that the only solution the land question is to repossess the land that belongs to communities and give it back to that community.
The ANC and EFF are simply opportunistic. In a true African land-ownership way, the land belongs to the community under the watch of a chief - no private ownership, because that's the root of the rot.
Mapo Phaahle wa Mokoena
GaMasemola