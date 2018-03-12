Time to nip corruption in government in the bud
I'm concerned about the level at which corruption is taking place in our country.
South Africa and the world will forever remember Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.
Madiba was a person of principles with clear elements of success as a leader and overall greatness.
He understood the vital importance of the constitutional principles of accountability and the rule of law.
It is, therefore, saddening to see how far some have drifted from this example.
There is growing public sector corruption.
Private sector corruption is also a major problem, and until such time we get to handle corruption in government, it will continue to flourish in the private sector.
The public are aware that politicians and public officials divert public funds away from service delivery into their back pockets.
In 2011, the former head of the special investigating unit, Willie Hofmeyr, reported before parliament that between R25-billion and R30-billion was lost to government procurement each year due to various types of fraud.
I think in order to nip corruption in the bud we need to begin printing new bank notes; this will definitely break the chain of corruption.
Sello Stephen Mapeka
Witsieshoek