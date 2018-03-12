Time to nip corruption in government in the bud

I'm concerned about the level at which corruption is taking place in our country.

South Africa and the world will forever remember Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.

Madiba was a person of principles with clear elements of success as a leader and overall greatness.

He understood the vital importance of the constitutional principles of accountability and the rule of law.

It is, therefore, saddening to see how far some have drifted from this example.

There is growing public sector corruption.