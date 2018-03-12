It is your X that makes a difference

This past Saturday and Sunday saw the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) call on all citizens to head out and register at their nearest voting station.

Although many have gone out to the 22600 stations around South Africa to update their details or to register as a new voter, there still seems to be some apathy about the importance of such weekends.

As a democratic country, we have been afforded the opportunity to vote - yet many people do not do so.

This is your opportunity to ensure your voice is heard when it counts.

Next year, national and provincial government elections will take place, and if your details are missing or incorrect you will not be allowed to vote.

In turn, you will not have your say about who or what party is chosen to lead.

So if you have failed to heed this call, you have no one but yourself to blame when things do not go as you imagined they would.

You cannot accuse others if you yourself have failed to take this opportunity to ensure democracy continues.