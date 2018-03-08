Players' union leaves foot soldiers in the lurch

The only time one really hears any extended news about the South African Football Players' Union (Safpu) is when they elect new leadership. Everything goes quiet after that.

This union is almost run like a secret society where very little is known about its inner workings.

Tlou Molekwane, who was previously associated with Polokwane City, has become the third person who doesn't want to talk about "bad things" he experienced while at the club.

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael said something similar a few days ago. Bidvest Wits forward Thobani Mncwango is another player who had a bruising battle with the club and he said very little in the process.

One doesn't have to be a genius to figure out that something is very wrong at that club.