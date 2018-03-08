ANC's long-term strategy not clear as each party leader has own policy

For the past 24 years that the ANC has been in power, it's been almost impossible to be certain what exactly is the ANC growth strategy. To be fair, the country has moved forward economically and it is evident that a lot of their policies have been implemented and have worked.

But my biggest concern is the lack of a long-term strategy aligned with the party vision and mission, not an individual-aligned policy. Former presidents Nelson Mandela gave us RDP, while Thabo Mbeki gave us Gear and Asgisa and Zuma had the NDP, although it is thin on implementation.