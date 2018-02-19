Put Zuma under house arrest now
Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in as president of South Africa amid reminders by the EFF and Cope that he brings baggage with him.
The two parties have been an eye-opener to many people who have been lulled into complacency by the ANC shenanigans. It's good riddance that Jacob Zuma has resigned. He might have played victim to rekindle sympathy.
He, however, foolishly punctuated his exit "interview", with the lame Mzwandile Mbeje of the public broadcaster, with veiled threats of violence. If the "smooth transition" bandied about so liberally by ANC spokespersons, notably Pule Mabe, is anything to go by, I suggest that Zuma be placed under house arrest so that he cannot interfere with the criminal investigations and arrests that are now unfolding.
