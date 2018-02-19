Do not fail those lending a hand, sir

President Cyril Ramaphosa won over many hearts with his maiden State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday night.

It was an inspiring speech, one that gave hope to a nation still recovering from nine years of Jacob Zuma's ruinous rule. If the troubles of the past few years had made us start doubting the sustainability of the South African project, Ramaphosa's words gave us all the assurance that we remain one nation - united in our diversity.

But it was not just a feelgood speech. It also managed to draw the country's attention to serious problems that are confronting our society - from the scourge of cancer and HIV to race-based inequality, rising unemployment and poverty levels.

As expected, Ramaphosa did not mince his words when talking about corruption and state capture - both in the public sector as well as in the private sector .

His words gave hope that we now have an executive that does not only have the appetite to deal with corruption. It will also give the police and other law enforcement agencies all the necessary material support they need tocarry out this task.

For those of us who feared that Ramaphosa's Nelson Mandela-like approach to leadership would cause him to avoid the thorny issue of land redistribution, those fears were allayed on Friday.