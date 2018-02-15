SA needs to keep capitalism in check

The decision to recall President Jacob Zuma is ahead of time despite eliminating uncertainty in every respect.

Granted, the election of the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has bolstered a great deal of optimism in the country. Surely this confidence would present a new phase to deal with the unbridled corruption and state capture.

Given the raised expectations, Ramaphosa ought to ensure that the capitalist class doesn't make short work of the radical economic transformation agenda to hinder our efforts of countering the overriding power of the white monopoly capital and colonial capitalist orthodoxy which perpetuates an unequal and unjust society.

Winston Churchill glorified capitalism to criticise socialism as a "philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. Its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery."

The stupefying theme behind this vilification is that socialism is inherently evil. This seems closest to hypocrisy and sheer demonisation of collectivism. In the end the shared miseries are the side effects of colonialism in society and the economy.

This brings to mind Pope Francis's condemnation of capitalism to profess that communists are closest Christians. It wasn't a result of panic measures but rather the benefit of the clergy for the pope to impugn capitalism as primarily decadent and pagan in character, objectionable as it may be.

Most of the hardships facing Africa are the end results of colonialism. Perhaps, it's time to break out of the paradox of capitalism.

Morgan Phaahla,Vosloorus,