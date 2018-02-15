ANC created a monster in Zuma

The leadership of the ANC is having a taste of its own medicine because it defended President Jacob Zuma through thick and thin.

Zuma survived eight motions of no confidence because the ANC supported him left, right and centre. When asked why they were defending him, they said: "We are defending the ANC and not Zuma." What a lie!

The ANC took collective responsibility to protect one man who is alleged to be involved in corruption. The ANC worshipped Zuma and he became so arrogant and thought he was untouchable.

Former President Thabo Mbeki was right when he recalled Zuma but the latter travelled the length and breadth of the country with his cheerleaders and mobilised people and told them that Mbeki wanted to block him from becoming president of the country.