Somebody must pay for Proteas' match losses
Whose head should roll for the fiasco the Proteas have turned into? Are we paying the price of having chosen a coach whose mindset is "pace is best'' even when the conditions don't favour it?
Someone's head should roll for the poor choice of the team and the strategy since the last Test match up to the first three ODIs. Two SA captains lacked the ability to think on their feet. Captains and senior players such as Allan Donald and Lance Klusener could not work out how to take one run.
Shaun Pollock did not have the ability to plan for the Duckworth-Lewis system even though rain was predicted for the match against Sri Lanka.
With the inability to adapt strategy, SA Cricket is in need of urgent change before the next World Cup. Always reactive, never proactive. It appears to be the same story over and over again.
The Proteas wilt under pressure. There never seem to be any decent answers from the Proteas' camp after these losses. Are we going to see the same single-focus mindset against the Australians?
The nine-wicket loss at Centurion, after making their lowest total at home since readmission, showed that they need to address the underlying issues much better in order to be World Cup-ready, or indeed World Cup material.
Saif Soofie
Sherwood, Durban