Somebody must pay for Proteas' match losses

Whose head should roll for the fiasco the Proteas have turned into? Are we paying the price of having chosen a coach whose mindset is "pace is best'' even when the conditions don't favour it?

Someone's head should roll for the poor choice of the team and the strategy since the last Test match up to the first three ODIs. Two SA captains lacked the ability to think on their feet. Captains and senior players such as Allan Donald and Lance Klusener could not work out how to take one run.

Shaun Pollock did not have the ability to plan for the Duckworth-Lewis system even though rain was predicted for the match against Sri Lanka.