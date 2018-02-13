No doubt we need a new leader

Yesterday's political developments should have ended any doubts that our country would be better off without Jacob Zuma as president.

Zuma has had many scandals during his controversial eight-year tenure as head of state and, were he president of a different country, he would have been fired long ago.

Yet by last night, his supporters in the ANC national executive committee were still fighting very hard to have him stay in office until, at least, the end of May.

Those pushing for this can be motivated only by personal fears that his removal from office would mean an end to their cushy jobs as cabinet ministers, premiers and other political executives.

They can't possibly be calling for an extension of his stay "for the good of the country".

For there has been nothing good for South Africa about the Zuma presidency.

His alliance with the Gupta family has not only broken once-respected state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and Denel, it is also causing foreign private businesses to close shop and turning cabinet ministers into liars.