Squabbles do not help water crisis

The Western Cape water crisis is a serious problem that needs all hands on deck if we are to avoid the arrival of Day Zero.

It has been frustrating over the past few months to watch various spheres of government playing the blame game instead of joining hands in a bid to prevent the crisis from escalating into a calamity.

Even political parties that should know better have, at times, fallen into the temptation of seeking to score political points against each other using the crisis.

Even more shocking has been the attitude of certain South Africans, mostly outside of the province, who talk as if the crisis only affected the province's white and rich population - as if that on its own is justification for the rest of us not to care.

The truth is that the shortage of water in the province would have dire consequences for all, especially the poor, black and working-class communities.

Therefore, any partisan approach to the crisis on the part of the three spheres of government as well as political parties is not only short-sighted but also reckless.