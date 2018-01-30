Black pupils need much better career preparation
I believe that black pupils are getting a raw deal in terms of career preparation at high schools.
Frankly, I don't think pupils are adequately prepared during all phases of their schooling to make sound choices for their careers and course choices once they reach tertiary level.
Some make choices because they fear "staying at home" the year after they pass matric. Their choices seem confined to generally known careers.
While maths and science are important subjects that lead to good careers, they are not the only ones that students can do. The problem is that they are simply overemphasised.
One other important thing is that career advice centres that are found at some of these tertiary institutions should also be established in high schools so that pupils can grasp all they can about different careers.
Athanasius Mohlaka,Atteridgeville