Time ripe to root out corruption

Yesterday we reported about former Land Bank CEO Phil Mohlahlane stealing R6-million from the institution.

He was found guilty by the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court together with three co-accused, including Manyaba Mohlaloga, who at the time, was chairman of the portfolio committee of agriculture in parliament.

Even more disappointing about the crime by these two officials who held positions of trust is that they stole from the funds meant for the development of black farmers. By extension, that also means obstruction of efforts to help poor farmers who struggle to get their operations off the ground.

This story, which received little media attention, is similar to what happened with the Vrede dairy project, despite the massively contrasting amounts of monies involved. In Vrede R240-million meant to empower black farmers was stolen, allegedly with the help of the Free State government.