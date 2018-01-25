Death has robbed us of a warrior

Pain is a distressing feeling that can be physical or emotional. Everyone has experienced pain, yet no one can say: "I'm used to it."

One of the things that causes emotional pain is death, no matter how frequent it happens, no one gets used to it. This is because it takes away from us the precious gift from God, which is life.

Death has once again taken away from us the precious life of our musical icon, legend and freedom fighter Hugh Masekela.

It is hard to come to terms with reports about his death. We all know his commitment and respect to his craft in the jazz genre, which earned him "the father of South African jazz" title.

He used his singing talent to fight against apartheid as he wrote

well-known anti-apartheid songs that elevated him to "freedom fighter".