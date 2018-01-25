Death has robbed us of a warrior
Pain is a distressing feeling that can be physical or emotional. Everyone has experienced pain, yet no one can say: "I'm used to it."
One of the things that causes emotional pain is death, no matter how frequent it happens, no one gets used to it. This is because it takes away from us the precious gift from God, which is life.
Death has once again taken away from us the precious life of our musical icon, legend and freedom fighter Hugh Masekela.
It is hard to come to terms with reports about his death. We all know his commitment and respect to his craft in the jazz genre, which earned him "the father of South African jazz" title.
He used his singing talent to fight against apartheid as he wrote
well-known anti-apartheid songs that elevated him to "freedom fighter".
He rose through the ranks during the Struggle when it was hard to become a musician, especially as a critic of the apartheid system. Strong, smart and brave as he was, that did not stop him from blasting the racist laws and the poor treatment of black people.
Death has indeed robbed us of a soldier, a warrior and a fighter. Death be not proud for causing us this emotional pain. The death of such brave people leaves us with a huge task as to how to honour such a precious soul.
After paving this route to freedom for us, how do we say, "thank you", as the youth?
Keeping alive his hopes of being patriotic citizens will be an honour to such people. We need to have more Hugh Masekelas in the country.
Condolences to his family, and may his soul rest in peace.
Hamba Kahle fighter!
Melato Mphahlele, Zebediela