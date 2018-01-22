New air of hope flows through ANC

It has been approximately a month since a not entirely new breed of leadership took power in the ANC.

Many read into the even spread of supporters of the new president of the governing party, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his defeated opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in the upper structures of the party as a form of paralysis that might render him a lame duck president.

The jury to a large extent is still out on that score, but the signs of a significant shift from the President Jacob Zuma style of doing things are encouraging, and the rule of law seems to be firmly on the agenda.

One development has been the speed with which the government - obviously at the behest of the new order - has moved to sort out the mess that is Eskom.

Ramaphosa, as deputy president of the country, put the power utility under the oversight of a team of ministers with himself at the helm. He announced businessman Jabu Mabuza as the new chairman of the Eskom board and Phakamani Hadebe as the new interim CEO.