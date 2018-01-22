African power mongers forget that history teaches us no one will rule forever

The power struggle between Luthuli House and the Union Buildings will be a savage one, with both power blocs striving for supremacy.

Power politics in Africa is complex and whoever wields it, is intoxicated by it. He or she exhibits a propensity to carry on without the slightest consideration of relinquishing the attributes of authority.

One thing history teaches us is that no ruler or leader will rule forever and records show that there is no "rise and rise" in any given account of any leader but "rise and fall".

When a state becomes bankrupt in governance, the determination of the people cannot be denied indefinitely. In the 1789 French Revolution, it was through the peasants that the revolution was precipitated.

History is replete with dictators who underestimate the dynamic forces that could seize the momentum and play a major role in political transformation. Why do dictators want to cling to power forever? Why can't they hand over power for a peaceful transition?

Sadly, dictators never learn. What we have witnessed over the years is total violation of human rights as dictator after dictator has ridden roughshod over their countrymen.

The idea of cushioning dictators with amnesty after leaving office should never be tolerated if our future generations are to learn the right way.

Farouk Araie

Actonville, Benoni