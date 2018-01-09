CR and new ANC leaders give hope to many in SA

On January 8, the ANC turned 106. It is the oldest liberation movement in Africa. But this year things will be different as the organisation has just come from its 54th national conference.

This conference gave hope to many South Africans that a new era has arrived. This is an era of the old days of economic growth, a corruption-free society and a trustworthy ANC.

We hope the new leadership under Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver and make positive changes, not only in the organisation but also in government.

In government, they must start by convincing President Zuma to step down. If he won't step down, the new leadership must recall him. This will set the tone that they are not here to play but are elected to serve the people of this country. Happy 106th anniversary to the ANC.

Tom Mhlanga,Braamfontein