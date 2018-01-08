Root out incompetence at public healthcare facilities

I hope one will see improvement in entire health department

This an open letter to Gauteng health MEC, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa:

Dear Ma’am

Let me start by congratulating you on your appointment as the MEC.

I am prompted to write this letter by the death of a three-year-old child who died after being at the Incredible Happenings Ministries in Katlehong.

We saw on TV when you personally visited the Daveyton Main Clinic, the clinic where the nurses allegedly turned away the mother of the child because of lack of intravenous drips, according to reports.

During your visit you found intravenous drips were in fact available. The question MEC is, what type of a message was sent to you as the political head of the Gauteng health department, and to South Africans at large, with regard to the conduct and behaviour of those nurses?

The conduct of those nurses is perhaps a sample of what transpires at most, if not all, public health centres in the country. One goes to a public hospital and is kept there for hours before being helped. Not long ago, my relative arrived at the Jubilee Hospital at Temba, in Hammanskraal, Tshwane, at 6pm but waited for help until midday the following day.

She had hoped to be seen by a gynaecologist but we finally requested for her to be discharged as we realised she was waiting for nothing.

We took her to a private hospital where she was urgently helped. It is known to us as residents of Hammanskraal that people who arrive at Jubilee Hospital in the afternoon are likely to come back home the following day. It cannot be right, MEC, that those uncomfortable steel chairs be turned into beds for the patients.