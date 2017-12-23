Dlamini words on gender equality empty air as it is all about her and friends

Bathabile Dlamini had a very "touching" speech after the announcement of the top six leaders. She blamed her own organisation for the lack of more women in the top six.

She needs to be reminded this is her own doing. She recruited almost every woman in the ANC to support only one woman, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. That was nothing to do with women emancipation, this was about herself and her friends staying in the Zuma administration.

Lindiwe Sisulu almost made it to the deputy presidency without the ANC Women's League's help. Thuli Madonsela, a brave woman advocate, never had any support from the likes of Dlamini when she was insulted for exposing Jacob Zuma's shenanigans.

The ANCWL hide behind gender equality while the real reason is to sustain the failed, lazy Zuma administration. Clean and intelligent women will emerge in Ramaphosa's administration without Dlamini's help.

Wellington Lefty Zondi, Khutsong