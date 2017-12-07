Obey road rules to avoid carnage

Almost every year during the festive season, we hear and read about horrific road accidents which claim the lives of our loved ones and leave others with serious injuries.

These accidents keep occurring despite traffic safety awareness campaigns driven by media and traffic officials.

Hearing awareness campaign messages is easy, but abiding by them seem difficult for drivers.

I'd like to advise the Department of Roads and Transport to ensure our roads are in good condition and void of potholes. Bushes along the roads should be cleared as they obscure road signs. Livestock owners must ensure that stray animals are kept away from the roads.

Drivers must check the condition of their vehicles before embarking on a journey. Some vehicles are not roadworthy and need to be impounded.

Some people drive without a licence and put the lives of other drivers and passengers at risk.

Others drink alcohol and hit the road thinking they'll arrive alive at their destinations.

Most road crashes in South Africa are attributed to drunken driving.