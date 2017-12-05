Slavery in Libya an affront against humanity, Africa
Reports of slavery in Libya are an indictment against Africa.
Black Africans bear the brunt of the slave trade. Slavery is an affront to humanity. We must ensure that the perpetrators are severely punished.
At the anti-racism conference in Durban some time ago, it was clearly stated that slavery and slave trade were tragedies and a crime against humanity. Slavery has become a forgotten crime because the ruling classes and dominant nations do not consider slaves to be human.
Today's brutal slavery in Libya is reducing Africa's freedom and destroying family ties. Based on the principles set in the international criminal tribunals - The Rome Statute and The Slavery Conventions - the international community must acknowledge that slavery today is the ultimate crime against humanity.
Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni