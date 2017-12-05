Slavery in Libya an affront against humanity, Africa

Reports of slavery in Libya are an indictment against Africa.

Black Africans bear the brunt of the slave trade. Slavery is an affront to humanity. We must ensure that the perpetrators are severely punished.

At the anti-racism conference in Durban some time ago, it was clearly stated that slavery and slave trade were tragedies and a crime against humanity. Slavery has become a forgotten crime because the ruling classes and dominant nations do not consider slaves to be human.