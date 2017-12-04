Stop living to look good in the eyes of other people

Many people have lived or are living fake lives because of the need to look good in the eyes of other people.

A friendly advice to all people is that you will never appease anyone, because people will only be appeased by things you do to them, not things you do for yourself.

Very few people are happy with your progress. If you want to appease them you will be digging your own grave.

I know of even people who are drowning in debt and leading miserable lives because of living to impress other people.

How many people have bought cars and houses they can’t afford just to look rich in the eyes of others? So please think twice.

