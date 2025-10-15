SOWETAN SAYS | Time to act against traffic law violations

The horrific bus crash that claimed 43 lives in Limpopo on Monday is not just a story of mechanical failure or human error. It is the consequence of a chain of negligence that began long before the vehicle set off from Gqeberha on its ill-fated 2,200km journey to Harare.
One survivor’s account – that the trip was “a disaster waiting to happen” – lays bare a damning truth about SA’s persistent failure to enforce basic road safety laws and protect human life.
This was no ordinary accident. The bus was unlawfully overloaded, reportedly carrying more than 90 passengers – many having to stand in the aisle – in clear violation of transport regulations. Even more alarming is the claim that the bus company’s staff was overheard discussing the vehicle’s faulty brakes before departure.
That such a bus was allowed to embark on journey across four provinces without interception by traffic officials, is an indictment of the country’s transport oversight system. It points to deep-seated dysfunction in law enforcement – a lethal cocktail of indifference, corruption and administrative failure.
SA’s roads have long been death traps, but tragedies like this are not inevitable. They are the result of a culture that allows unroadworthy vehicles to operate and unqualified drivers to slip through the cracks of a broken regulatory net. Every roadblock and weighbridge the bus passed without scrutiny represents not just a missed opportunity for enforcement, but complicity in the resulting deaths.
Investigations into this crash must go beyond the mechanical condition of the vehicle and the culpability of its owners. The probe must expose and hold accountable the traffic authorities who allowed the bus to traverse provincial boundaries unchecked. From the Eastern Cape to Limpopo, law enforcement officers must have surely seen that bus – or should have – and chose to look away. That negligence cost 43 lives.
Legal action against the bus company and complicit officials would be a start, though it offers little comfort to the survivors and their bereaved families in Zimbabwe and Malawi. Many had waited years to reunite with their loved ones who worked hard in SA’s farms, factories and homes – only for their journey home to end in tragedy.
If SA is serious about road safety, this tragedy must be a turning point. The deaths on that Limpopo embankment should shake the conscience of the nation and compel long-overdue reform in transport regulation and enforcement. Anything less would be an unforgivable betrayal of the dead.
SOWETAN SAYS | Time to act against traffic law violations
