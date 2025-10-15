OPINION | Why prioritising mental health is crucial during humanitarian emergencies such as war or conflict

When you hear the word SOS, what comes to mind? What comes to mind when someone says, ‘Please call emergency’?

It’s easy to pick up that someone is in distress, they need help and it’s an emergency. In an organised setting, one can quickly pick up a first aid kit while waiting for professional help.

Now what comes to mind when you hear the word “PFA” (psychological first aid)?

PFA is a response to those identified as deeply shocked, silent and distant after experiencing a traumatic event. The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) estimates of mental disorders in conflict settings indicate that just above 20% of people who’ve experienced war or other conflict in the past 10 years will suffer one of the mental disorders.

This includes, but is not limited to, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia.

According to humanitarian organisation Doctors Without Borders, PFA is a simple exercise that anyone can do – from volunteers, first responders and members of the general public. It is aimed at offering the person stability and reassurance as well as a safe space.

PFA is a set of skills and knowledge that needs to be actioned. In their 2019 guide, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) outlines a simple yet powerful framework for PFA – look, listen, and link (3Ls). The application depends on the situation and needs of the people one is helping in a particular emergency.

We must recognise the importance of prioritising mental health, especially in humanitarian emergencies. Shock, panic attacks, confusion, changes in appetite and sleep patterns, trauma, anxiety, and depression are the most common signs, with a huge impact on individuals and communities.

Mental health support must be both empathetic and strategically designed to meet real human needs. In SA, people find themselves devastated by crises such as water shortages, protests, xenophobic attacks and floods. Floods affected more than 70% of the SA population in Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Free State, North West, and Limpopo, according to Stats SA’s mid-year population estimates 2023 report.

In addition to seeking professional help, there are several low-hanging fruits that can help keep anxiety and depression at bay. Consider incorporating these into the mental health kit of crisis survivors:

Journaling and expression: Using a notepad to process emotions and thoughts.

Dark chocolate: Enjoying dark chocolate to boost serotonin (happy hormones) levels and improve mood while contributing.

Promote sleeping early: Prioritising rest and relaxation to reduce stress and anxiety.

Reducing caffeine and salt intake: Managing caffeine consumption to avoid worsening anxiety and stress.

Getting sunshine: Spending time outdoors to promote vitamin D and improve mood.

Listening to uplifting music: Enjoying music that lifts the spirit and promotes relaxation.

Avoid triggers that may cause one to eventually relapse.

Incorporating these into one’s daily routine is the art of building resilience and improving one’s mental health. Remember, being a partner in one’s mental health journey requires small steps that can make a big difference.

We must, therefore, all prioritise mental health and well-being, especially in humanitarian emergencies. Although one may not be able to physically take part in aiding, they are encouraged to seek an opportunity to contribute meaningfully.

Offering one’s time to volunteer or be of service to those affected and by working together, we can provide support and resources to those affected by trauma and promote a culture of understanding, empathy, and compassion.