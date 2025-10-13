S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Young lions once so full of promise leave a tarnished legacy for future generations
Some in this generation have wasted their political power on self-enrichment endeavours and outright theft
Since the assassination of Martin Thembisile “Chris” Hani on the eve of SA’s liberation from the apartheid state, televised political funerals have become a significant feature of SA politics.
They have become occasions where the nation not only mourns the departed and condoles with their family and other loved ones but also becomes a moment of reflection on the state of the nation itself and what steps it needs to take to get closer to its dream of a more equal and deracialised society...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.