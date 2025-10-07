S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Time is ripe for voters to intervene after to politicians' link with drug cartels was exposed
Sometimes corruption thrives because a huge section of a society does not see it as being that serious.
A home affairs official asking for R50 so that you can jump the queue, a traffic cop asking for “a cool drink” to let you go after you have been caught for drinking one too many cans of beer or – if you are in the Democratic Republic of Congo or Nigeria of the early 2000s – a US$20 note for an immigration official who would otherwise deem the pages on your passport to be “incomplete” without the money...
