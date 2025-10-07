SOWETAN SAYS | Pre-election pacts serve voters better

It is good to witness South African political players embracing the idea of working together. Voters have demonstrated in the past elections that the era of one-party domination is over.
The formation of the government of national unity was an indication that there is no coming back, unless the ANC can perform some miracle in the coming elections.
The decision by the Good Party, Build One SA, and Rise Mzansi to merge and contest the elections under the umbrella of Unity for Change is a step in the right direction.
While the three parties only constitute 1% representation in the National Assembly, their coming together will give voters a viable option in the coming local government elections. Good’s Patricia de Lille comes with a long track record in politics.
She is credited for having exposed the arms deal corruption while she was MP for the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania. She formed her own party, the Independent Democrats, before joining the DA. Mmusi Maimane is a former leader of the DA who rose up in party structures.
He was first introduced as the party’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg in 2011. Since then, he has built a political career independent of the DA.
Then there is a Songezo Zibi of Rise Mzansi. Zibi is a former editor of Business Day and is a seasoned communicator in the corporate space. So far, he has done a brilliant job as chairperson of the standing committee on public accounts.
All three are respected leaders in their own right and have no history of being associated with corruption. The amalgamation should not stop with these three parties. They need to bring on board like-minded parties that believe in democracy, the rule of law, and the constitution.
Unity for Change will be better served by limiting its participation in coming elections in the big metros. Maimane has experience in running for mayor in Johannesburg and could give Helen Zille a run for her money.
Zibi might not have the same political profile as Maimane, but he possesses all the qualities for the job.
De Lille could also make a formidable candidate. It will depend on where the party wants to make the biggest impact.
Pre-election pacts make the process of creating a government much easier as parties would have outlined and agreed on a programme well ahead of time.
This could save voters from the inconvenience that is caused by political instability when parties struggle to form a government.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Pre-election pacts serve voters better
Image: Antonio Muchave
