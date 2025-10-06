The draft terms of reference allow stakeholders such as the public, businesses active in or adjacent to the particular market, industry experts, academics, and associations to weigh in on additional features or aspects that an inquiry might need to be cognisant of and consider investigating.
- Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | How the Competition Commission conducts its inquiries
The Competition Commission’s work goes beyond the analysis of mergers and acquisitions and the review of complaints such as excessive pricing and collusive behaviour.
The commission can also conduct market enquiries into the state, nature, and form of competition in a particular market. Such an inquiry looks into, among other things, the levels of concentration and structure of a market for particular goods or services.
The commission, acting on its own initiative or at the request of the minister of trade, industry and competition, may conduct an inquiry if we have reason to believe that any feature or combination of features of a market impedes, restricts or distorts competition.
This type of investigation seeks to gain a holistic state of competition in a particular market for a better understanding of such a market before making informed recommendations and remedial actions that will address the range of competition issues identified throughout the investigation.
To gain this umbrella overview of a market, the commission will gazette the draft terms of reference for a market inquiry. The terms of reference are informed by the commission’s research, for example, the market concentration tracker and through the identification of possible market features that may be affecting competition.
The draft terms of reference allow stakeholders such as the public, businesses active in or adjacent to the particular market, industry experts, academics, and associations to weigh in on additional features or aspects that an inquiry might need to be cognisant of and consider investigating.
The next step in the process is reviewing the submissions and engaging with stakeholders on incorporating relevant information that might, for example, expand the scope of the inquiry.
After this process, the final terms of reference are gazetted, providing clarity to stakeholders on the final scope of the inquiry, which is then required to be launched within 20 business days after the publication of the final terms of reference.
Before an official launch, all stakeholders are able to view an administrative timetable, which provides information such as when requests to industry participants are planned to be issued or when public hearings are expected to take place.
In addition, a guidelines for participation document clearly outlines how, when, and where stakeholders might be required to provide additional information or the information required to be included in stakeholders’ written submissions.
After the launch of an inquiry, members of the public and businesses are invited to provide written representations and information to the inquiry or present evidence or testimony at a hearing.
As the commission’s inquiry process continues, we first issue a draft report with preliminary findings and proposed remedial actions or recommendations. This offers stakeholders, the public, associations and businesses an opportunity to respond to the commission’s proposals and preliminary findings.
After extensive engagement, we then issue a final report. Businesses are able to engage the commission and Competition Tribunal on the final report. This allows the commission “to make evidence-based recommendations which would remedy, mitigate, or prevent an adverse effect on competition”.
While engagements unfold, the commission, in the interim, also monitors the implementation of recommendations and remedial actions, some of which are enforceable. Through the entire inquiry journey, we are able to make a lasting and holistic difference in important sectors across the economy.
