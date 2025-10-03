Dr Martin Luther King Jr said: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
It’s ironic that so-called black parties that preached nonracialism resort to race-card deception every time the country goes to election.
All those black people who oppose Helen Zille standing as the DA mayoral candidate for the Johannesburg metro should listen to the lyrics of Lucky Dube’s song, My Brother, My Enemy: “Your smiling cannot fool me no more. Your sweet talking cannot fool me no more. Not every black man is my brother. Not every white man is my enemy.”
S’thembiso Msomi hit the nail on the head when he recently wrote: “It’s actually the present that should be giving us sleepless nights.” The sheep were afraid of the jackal all this time, not realising it’s the shepherd who’s eating them.
It can’t be in democratic SA that Joburg residents get frightened by Zille’s pigmentation, yet the city deteriorated all these years under the watch of the ANC’s black mayors.
The motion by Sibongakonke Shoba that Naledi Pandor should contest for Joburg mayor against Zille for the sake of political drama is cutting the ground from under Pandor’s feet.
A woman of her stature is a presidential prospect that SA has yearned for all these years. It would be imprudent of Pandor to ruin her reputation and be used to mop up the mess caused by previous black mayors.
The success of Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Singapore ... is due to the quality of leadership, residents’ patriotic spirit and their proactive participation.
It’s time for voters to dream of a capable leader irrespective of colour to lead Joburg. . Mayor Dada Morero seems to be at sixes and sevens, like all his predecessors. — Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Joburg needs a very good mayor
Image: Thulani Mbele
