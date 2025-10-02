SOWETAN SAYS | Miss SA pageant needs to focus on reforms

The Miss SA organisation has announced that Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy-Sue Khumalo will spearhead a new transformative era as co-chairs.
This is a welcomed reform because these former titleholders are phenomenal, trailblazing and deserving. They represent real and relatable stories of how beauty pageants can be the launchpad of dreams, having had sustainable careers in business and the entertainment industry over three decades.
The timing of it, however, is suspect and has to be probed. All the red flags for love booming are there; Miss SA is under pressure, thanks to a mounting PR crisis after the abrupt exit of former CEO Stephanie Weil in July. Shortly after, Miss SA was postponed from August to October 25.
Top 10 finalist Lebo Msimanga has withdrawn from the competition. So, is this a performative public relations partnership, where Miss SA is leveraging the influence that Kumalo and Khumalo have built to sway public perception in the wake of the internal shake-up?
The organisation has launched the socially conscious initiative Empower Youth Africa (EYA) that is set to address issues faced by young women in Africa and supposedly build their confidence. They further use a salad of buzzwords “address youth unemployment”, “encourage positive lifestyles” and “inspire civic engagement” to market EYA. That’s not transformation but an empowerment movement that sounds both ill-prepared and not well-informed.
While Weil was a controversial figure behind the scenes, she left a legacy of tangible transformation at Miss SA that is hard to ignore.
Weil redefined Miss SA, particularly when Zozibini Tunzi became the first black South African to be crowned Miss Universe. “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my [type] of skin and [type] of hair, isn’t considered beautiful. I want children to look at me and see my face, and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine,” Tunzi charged at Miss Universe and the world felt the transformation.
Tunzi and her Miss SA predecessor, Shudufhadzo Musida, embraced their natural hair and redefined beauty standards globally. Musida ran an impactful campaign on mental health.
The transformative change was not happening with only the winners but also the contestants. Lehlogonolo Machaba made history by becoming the first openly transgender woman to enter Miss SA in 2019.
Weil broke boundaries at Miss SA in 2023, where marital and parental status no longer affected contestants. The official Miss SA reality TV show Crown Chasers offered viewers the unfiltered process that goes on behind the scenes leading up to the crowning moment that went beyond the glitz and glamour. Mia le Roux, with profound hearing loss, made history by being crowned Miss SA last year.
Miss SA has failed to outline substantive reforms that both Basetsana and Peggy-Sue will bring. “The co-chairs will serve as official mentors to the finalists, guiding them as they prepare to become ambassadors for change,” their press release read on Tuesday.
Sure, mentorship is of paramount importance when it comes to unlocking success. But then what happens next?
SOWETAN SAYS | Miss SA pageant needs to focus on reforms
Image: Indirect Media
