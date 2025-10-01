MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Health officials and kingpins in R2bn Tembisa Hospital corruption must get equal punishment
SIU report laces role of officials – from CEO to health department employees – at the centre of looting
On Monday evening, I sat in front of my laptop reading two documents. The first was an 11-page media statement released by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) under the heading “Tembisa Hospital Capture: How Two Billion Meant For Healthcare Was Stolen”, and the second was a progress report on the same issue.
The 40-page document, presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa, outlines results of the investigation into allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption related to the supply chain management process at Tembisa Hospital from 2019...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.