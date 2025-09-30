SOWETAN SAYS | Punish Tembisa Hospital looters harshly

The SIU’s investigation at the Tembisa Hospital has revealed a massive scale of looting of public funds in what the unit’s head, Andy Mothibi, has described as an “egregious betrayal of the nation's trust”.
The revelations made yesterday during a press briefing on the progress of the unit’s probe are hardly surprising but have laid bare an astonishing amount of procurement rigging at the hospital. The SIU found that R2bn intended for the provision of healthcare to the most vulnerable was siphoned off through a web of fraud and corruption using purchase orders.
The enablers of this looting, according to the SIU, were officials at low-level employment, including entry-level clerks and managers at the hospital. They allegedly colluded with at least three syndicates who operated at the facility for years for personal benefit. The syndicates are linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela, Rudolph Mazibuko and another unnamed individual.
The SIU report makes for a horrifying reading with details of how service providers were appointed using fraudulent documents for a flawed three-quote system to bypass tender processes. This manipulation of the procurement system not only robbed the poor of the services they so desperately need from the hospital but also ensured that public money was funneled to fund the high life of greedy individuals.
In some instances, the SIU found links between the winning bidders and the unsuccessful bidders through electronic money transfers. The SIU has highlighted the role played by late whistleblower Babita Deokaran, a chief director of finance in the Gauteng department of health, who first raised red flags about expenditure at the hospital.
Deokarana was to later pay the ultimate price with her life when she was shot dead for flagging excessive expenditure linked to 224 service providers at the facility. The report on Tembisa Hospital highlights the crisis that has bedeviled public health, with even low-ranking officials brazenly enabling the plunder of public funds at the expense of the poor.
This crisis of corruption, which has been plaguing the state for years, needs bold leadership to stem it. Seizing the assets of those who benefited from graft, as SIU has started, must be the first step. The prosecution must now follow and ensure those responsible for this massive looting go to jail to rot.
The officials employed at the hospital who manipulated the procurement process to benefit the corrupt must be fired and face prosecution too. The betrayal of the nation must end now.
