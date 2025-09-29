S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Apartheid won't return, it's actually the present that should be giving us sleepless nights
Madlanga commission paints a disturbing picture
Those who study the history of our continent much closer than I do say no liberation movement, no matter how terrible its track record, has ever surrendered power back to the coloniser.
They do get removed from power, some through legitimate and democratic means, others through illegal regime change strategies. But even in those circumstances, what emerges is a new political elite that — even if it was not part of the liberation movement — is a beneficiary of that struggle...
