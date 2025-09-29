SOWETAN SAYS | Crucial for inquiry to finish work on time

All eyes will be on Lt -Gen Dumisani Khumalo, the head of SAPS crime intelligence, as he takes the stand today at the Madlanga commission. Khumalo is largely expected to corroborate the evidence presented by KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
Mkhwanazi and Masemola have told the commission about the illegality of suspended minister Senzo Mchunu’s order to shut down the political killings task team. Their testimony has suggested that Mchunu had been influenced by outside forces who wanted to protect a drug cartel that was involved in the killing of people, especially in Gauteng.
This is the evidence aimed to help the commission investigate if this criminal syndicated had captured senior policemen, politicians, judges, prosecutors and senior metro police officials in Gauteng.
Khumalo is the national convener of the political killings task team. Khumalo is facing corruption charges relating to the employment of an official in a senior position in the police. Like Mkhwanazi and Masemola, Khumalo was opposed to the minister’s instruction to close down the task team.
There are allegations that his arrest could be linked to the bigger plot to silence those opposed to the closure of the task team.
But as we await Khumalo’s testimony, there are worrying reports of the possibility of chief evidence leader Adv Terry Motau leaving the commission. According to a City Press report yesterday, Motau has approached retired justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and requested to be excused from the commission. No reasons were stated in the report.
However, knowing the history of the matters that are being investigated by the commission, there is danger associated with probing such sensitive matters. If the reports are true, Motau’s departure would have serious implications for the progress and timely completion of the commission.
The commission was given three months to submit an interim report when it was established at the end of July. President Cyril Ramaphosa gave it six months to hand over to him a final report – unless he grants an extension. There were already delays in the commencement of the hearings, caused by procurement blunders by the department of justice. We hope Madlanga is able to convince Motau to stay on.
Appointing a new chief evidence leader may cause further delays as the new person may require time to familiarise themselves with the matters under investigation. It is crucial that the commission concludes its work within the stipulated timeline so that action can be taken to clean-up the criminal justice system.
