SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Exciting two-year training opportunities with Competition Commission for post-grads

This year marks 25 years of the Competition Commission’s much sought-after cadet training programme. With applications now open, top-achieving graduates seeking to deepen their expertise in competition regulation, competition policy, and competition economics are invited to apply.
This uniquely designed programme has shaped leaders in the competition regulation space, and contributed to the creation of legal eagles, competition policy regulators, economic experts and leaders in public policy.
The programme is an exciting opportunity for students with at least an honours degree to gain hands-on experience in fields of competition law and economics, as well as support fields such as human capital management or strategy, policy and governance.
Last year, I had the privilege of mentoring one of the graduate programme cadets on media strategy and engagement, as well as writing for the media.
It became not only an invaluable opportunity for me to share my knowledge and years of experience but also a platform to gain new perspectives about how the youth are consuming media and what types of messaging resonate more with a younger audience.
Over the 24-month programme, graduates will also contribute to SA’s economy by advancing the commission’s Vision 2030 of a competitive, dynamic, deconcentrated and inclusive economy that serves all South Africans. Our work with graduates does not end once they are onboarded.
Our human capital team crafts training sessions and exposure to different divisions within the commission. Through rotations across divisions and guidance from mentors and technical coaches, cadets engage in real-life developments, building a robust portfolio of skills and expertise that will make them well-rounded young professionals, exceptionally well-equipped to make a difference in their respective fields.
On successful completion of the programme, cadets are encouraged to apply for vacancies and growth opportunities within the commission.
Several graduate programme alumni are still leaving their mark on the commission many years later, including our deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.
This surely is an affirmation of the saying by the Italian-born natural philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician, Galileo Galilei, that: “You cannot teach a man anything. You can only help him discover it within himself.”
Interested graduates can find more information and the application link at www.compcom.co.za. Applications for the cadet programme close at 5pm on October 10.
Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Exciting two-year training opportunities with Competition Commission for post-grads
Image: 123RF/ leolintang
This year marks 25 years of the Competition Commission’s much sought-after cadet training programme. With applications now open, top-achieving graduates seeking to deepen their expertise in competition regulation, competition policy, and competition economics are invited to apply.
This uniquely designed programme has shaped leaders in the competition regulation space, and contributed to the creation of legal eagles, competition policy regulators, economic experts and leaders in public policy.
The programme is an exciting opportunity for students with at least an honours degree to gain hands-on experience in fields of competition law and economics, as well as support fields such as human capital management or strategy, policy and governance.
Last year, I had the privilege of mentoring one of the graduate programme cadets on media strategy and engagement, as well as writing for the media.
It became not only an invaluable opportunity for me to share my knowledge and years of experience but also a platform to gain new perspectives about how the youth are consuming media and what types of messaging resonate more with a younger audience.
Over the 24-month programme, graduates will also contribute to SA’s economy by advancing the commission’s Vision 2030 of a competitive, dynamic, deconcentrated and inclusive economy that serves all South Africans. Our work with graduates does not end once they are onboarded.
Our human capital team crafts training sessions and exposure to different divisions within the commission. Through rotations across divisions and guidance from mentors and technical coaches, cadets engage in real-life developments, building a robust portfolio of skills and expertise that will make them well-rounded young professionals, exceptionally well-equipped to make a difference in their respective fields.
On successful completion of the programme, cadets are encouraged to apply for vacancies and growth opportunities within the commission.
Several graduate programme alumni are still leaving their mark on the commission many years later, including our deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.
This surely is an affirmation of the saying by the Italian-born natural philosopher, astronomer, and mathematician, Galileo Galilei, that: “You cannot teach a man anything. You can only help him discover it within himself.”
Interested graduates can find more information and the application link at www.compcom.co.za. Applications for the cadet programme close at 5pm on October 10.
Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Brics Grain Exchange can help with stabilising the market
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition law and enforcement in fast-changing world under spotlight at conference
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Dialogue needed to urgently address SA's cost-of-living crisis
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Competition regulation gears up for unchartered waters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos