SOWETAN SAYS | ConCourt’s consent ruling key to rape crisis

Consent is a cornerstone of any sexual relationship; between married couples, lovers, friends with benefits as well as sex workers and their paying clients. It needs to be enthusiastic, not forced, and the words must match the body language.
If the person says yes to your sexual advances but recoils at your touch, they are not consenting. If they are saying yes out of fear or what may happen should they say no, that is not consent.
However, many people still struggle to understand this, and as a result, some sexual offenders have crossed the line by being intimate when consent was not given but still walked free after a case had been opened and their defence was that they believed at the time that consent had been given.
This is why a case being heard at the Constitutional Court and looking into what the SA law says about consent, is very important.
At the heart of the argument is that consent cannot be narrowly defined and that trauma responses such as paralysis or detachment may prevent rape survivors from physically or verbally resisting. Power imbalances linked to age, culture, or social status have also been found to be a factor in silencing survivors.
Arguing in court for the applicants, the nonprofit organisations Embrace Project and Initiative for Health, Adv Nasreen Rajab-Budlender SC said the law is failing survivors of sexual offences because it treats consent as a subjective state of mind.
“This makes it extremely difficult for the prosecution to prove rape beyond a reasonable doubt,” she said.
We look forward to how the highest court in the land will deal with this issue, which many seem to be grappling with and which is one of the reasons SA’s rape stats are shockingly high.
The court may reach a decision that makes it easier for the prosecution to achieve a conviction in rape cases. But it will not help us deal with the scourge of rape. It starts with us. It starts with parenting, how parents raise their children. We as a society have a responsibility to raise children who respect one another.
We need to raise well-mannered children who are faithful to their partners and who treat them the way they would like to be treated. The issue of consent would not arise if all people respected their partners’ wishes.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | ConCourt’s consent ruling key to rape crisis
Image: 123RF
Consent is a cornerstone of any sexual relationship; between married couples, lovers, friends with benefits as well as sex workers and their paying clients. It needs to be enthusiastic, not forced, and the words must match the body language.
If the person says yes to your sexual advances but recoils at your touch, they are not consenting. If they are saying yes out of fear or what may happen should they say no, that is not consent.
However, many people still struggle to understand this, and as a result, some sexual offenders have crossed the line by being intimate when consent was not given but still walked free after a case had been opened and their defence was that they believed at the time that consent had been given.
This is why a case being heard at the Constitutional Court and looking into what the SA law says about consent, is very important.
At the heart of the argument is that consent cannot be narrowly defined and that trauma responses such as paralysis or detachment may prevent rape survivors from physically or verbally resisting. Power imbalances linked to age, culture, or social status have also been found to be a factor in silencing survivors.
Arguing in court for the applicants, the nonprofit organisations Embrace Project and Initiative for Health, Adv Nasreen Rajab-Budlender SC said the law is failing survivors of sexual offences because it treats consent as a subjective state of mind.
“This makes it extremely difficult for the prosecution to prove rape beyond a reasonable doubt,” she said.
We look forward to how the highest court in the land will deal with this issue, which many seem to be grappling with and which is one of the reasons SA’s rape stats are shockingly high.
The court may reach a decision that makes it easier for the prosecution to achieve a conviction in rape cases. But it will not help us deal with the scourge of rape. It starts with us. It starts with parenting, how parents raise their children. We as a society have a responsibility to raise children who respect one another.
We need to raise well-mannered children who are faithful to their partners and who treat them the way they would like to be treated. The issue of consent would not arise if all people respected their partners’ wishes.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Let's celebrate our heritage every day
SOWETAN SAYS | Voters need to know who they’re voting for
SOWETAN SAYS | Joburg mayor must get his house in order
SOWETAN SAYS | Heads must roll for Mokoena debacle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos