OPINION | We’re responsible for poor leadership derailing the country

SA’s leadership crisis runs deeper than the usual headlines suggest. All too long, noisy focus has been driven by our fears and fury, and less by hope and vision.
Two sobering truths confront us: Every leader is nurtured by society, groomed by usually tough experiences and tested in personal crises and tough choices before they can lead independently.
On the other hand, there are leaders who get hurled forward prematurely and hurriedly, jumping these critical steps, propelled by crowds, or even by a few master puppeteers, for their own convenience.
Second, followers themselves may be deeply entrenched and complicit in creating the very leadership failure they lament. The ANC might have been “ready to govern”, while the nation was glaringly not ready to be governed.
Our country is trapped in a not-so-surprising double bind we call the “followership vacuum” – where the behaviour, maturity, and moral character of the governed can distort, delay, or destroy leadership altogether.
Our leader Cyril Ramaphosa, like his predecessor Jacob Zuma, was elevated not for his strategic capability or moral clarity but as a reactionary place holder to replace Zuma. It was a relief vote similar to the recall of Thabo Mbeki in 2008.
We put the leader there through sponsoring the imploding party, which the majority of the nation continues to allow to rule. The collusion includes the public, political and business elites, the unions, and the media.
The everyday heartbeat of SA is mutating into something dangerous, a culture of ungovernability. At the apex, it infiltrates institutions and systems. At the base, it has many faces: infrastructure vandalism, moral crimes.
The middle class is fatigued and angry, with growing murmurings about municipality rate revolts, and possible tax rebellion. The problem is now beyond just leadership failure. It extends into followership discord.
Among the youth, we have no tangible national strategy for grooming a new generation of nation-builders. Simmering anger is organically incubating digital and social media radicals, transactional activism, and populist disrupters. The frustration is valid and easily amenable to being weaponised, rather than transformed into creative, civic activism coupled with ethical leadership.
SA practised fronting in the business arena. It worked, but with a deep moral cost that included the decay of integrity. Sadly, that decay was rewarded and commercialised. This put the country at risk of becoming a “puppetocracy”, while negative and destructive power is wielded by “the masses” through their factions.
What is most worrisome is the absence of credible social prophets: those who would bring the evaded inconvenient truths. Most have been ridiculed, isolated, or decimated.
We suggest that the next revolution is a revolution of honesty, humility, discernment and compassion. A revolution which would make any national convention genuine and truly representative.
We present a clarion call for what we call “shared stewardship”. It cannot and should not be led by the desperate, the angry or the selfish. Partnerships of compromise like the GNU are the antithesis of shared stewardship.
We need new leadership with integrity that leads and consolidates the convergence of collective conscience. Leadership which rises above merely negotiating compromise between blocs, but calls the nation into shared vision, strategy and stewardship.
* Mothibinyane is an organisational and student development practitioner; Prof Bodibe is a psychologist and former vice-principal: student affairs and alumni affairs at Unisa; and Dr Mlisana is a paediatrician and former principal of Medunsa
OPINION | We’re responsible for poor leadership derailing the country
Image: myanc/ X
