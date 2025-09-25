S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Irony is ANC may have to turn to Mashaba to keep Zille away from Joburg mayor’s office
What’s most conspicuous is the absence of any possible names ANC may put forward
In the middle of his very long organisational report, the then outgoing ANC secretary-general, Kgalema Motlanthe, briefly lifted his eyes away from the document, and looked at the faces of thousands of delegates seated in front of him, and asked: “In this context, the question we must answer is where is the ANC?”
To an outsider who had dropped from the sky, and wasn’t aware of what had gone on ahead of that 2007 ANC national conference in Polokwane, the question would have sounded odd. The room had close to 5,000 delegates and guests, the vast majority of whom sported party paraphernalia...
