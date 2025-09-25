SOWETAN SAYS | Let's celebrate our heritage every day

Government officials used Wednesday's Heritage Day events to call on society to unite in the fight against social ills.
Deputy president Paul Mashatile, in his speech in the Oudtshoorn local municipality in the Western Cape, urged all stakeholders in the country to fight against drug abuse, crime, racism, tribalism, gender-based violence and femicide.
Mashatile added that South Africans had a responsibility to preserve and showcase their heritage locally and to a global audience. “We must embrace a radical perspective shift within our museums, one that reimagines these institutions so they may effectively respond to the sensibilities, aspirations and challenges of the 21st century and beyond.”
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was holding a separate event in Kagiso on the West Rand, called for the introduction of a curriculum with a special focus on teaching our kids about heritage. All good messages on a public holiday.
This day was known as Shaka Day, as it is the date that Zulu kingdom founder Shaka kaSenzangakhona is believed to have died. That is why Misuzulu kaZwelithini held his own commemorative event in KwaDukuza, at a site believed to be King Shaka’s gravesite.
The government encourages people on this day to celebrate their heritage, but there is no instruction on how citizens should celebrate. Some parts of society tried to turn this day into a braai day. However, the majority of South Africans show off their heritage by wearing colourful attire that celebrates their roots on Heritage Day.
It was an organic trend that was not shoved down our throats. This starts a day before, with schools encouraging learners to show up in school in their traditional garb. But on Heritage Day, most South Africans don their traditional clothes voluntarily.
Taxi ranks, shopping malls and restaurants were yesterday packed with people showing off their beautiful traditional wear. These garments are kept in wardrobes for special occasions such as traditional weddings, imigidi or until the next Heritage Day.
But why do South Africans wait for special occasions to celebrate who they are? In many countries across the African continent, traditional attire is an everyday clothing of choice.
In Ghana, you don’t have to ask what the occasion is when you spot someone wearing a smock. Why do we not adopt the same pattern by embracing who we are daily? There is no reason we are limiting showcasing our diverse cultures to special occasions.
SOWETAN SAYS | Let's celebrate our heritage every day
