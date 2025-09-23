SOWETAN SAYS | Voters need to know who they’re voting for

The DA has demonstrated that it is serious about taking over the City of Johannesburg by choosing its most prominent leader to run for mayor. Helen Zille is a veteran of the party and the most recognisable leader of the DA. Though there are questions about her age, she is still, at 74, the best candidate the party could have chosen.
She will have to deal with the perception that her party only serves residents of the leafy suburbs and that it has neglected communities in the black townships. She will also have to explain what will happen to the transformative policies in the Johannesburg metro if she assumes the role.
Zille has already expressed an intention to cut the metro’s salary bill by restructuring the city’s top management. It is good for Johannesburg that the DA is fielding a leader with such a wealth of experience.
The party’s campaign has started in earnest and it will be interesting to observe how other parties respond to its strategy. ActionSA is most likely to field former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba as its mayoral candidate. Even though Mashaba is originally from Pretoria, he is more prominent in Johannesburg.
The ANC might have to rethink its approach to the election. The party’s tradition of only announcing its mayoral candidates after the elections is the same strategy that cost it votes in Cape Town when Zille was elected mayor there. While the DA campaigned for Zille, the ANC kept mum. This was the beginning of its decline in the Western Cape.
The people of Johannesburg deserve to know who they are voting for. The ANC is not short of formidable leaders who can take on Zille. If the ANC is serious about retaining control of the city, it would pick one of its best leaders to lead the mayoral race.
The problem is that while the DA invites applications for such positions and chooses the best candidates, the ANC’s internal processes are determined by which faction is dominant at a particular time.
The people who control party structures have a greater say on who occupies such positions. If Dada Morero retains his position as regional chairman in the coming conference, he is most likely to be returned as mayor.
If he loses, then the dominant faction is most likely to push for whoever is chairperson to become mayor, but he or she may not necessarily be the best candidate.
The race for mayor would be more interesting if the public knew ahead of time who from the ANC is challenging Zille and if that candidate has the capacity to turn the city about.
SOWETAN SAYS | Voters need to know who they’re voting for
Image: Thulani Mbele
