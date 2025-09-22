SOWETAN SAYS | Joburg mayor must get his house in order

More than a week ago, Joburg mayor Dada Morero promised to resolve the water shortages experienced by residents of Coronationville and surrounding areas within seven days.
Taps have run dry in Westbury, Coronationville and Newclare for weeks now, leaving residents frustrated. On September 11, Morero promised that water would be rerouted from other areas to restore supply and assured that water tankers would be deployed to provide emergency relief to residents.
Fast forward to Thursday last week, when the mayor admitted the city’s initial plan to restore water in the affected areas had failed but promised that a new intervention would begin today.
The announcement was met with scorn by some frustrated residents, who could not accept another attempt to raise their expectations in the face of the failure to meet the initial promise. Their cynicism is not without merit.
Residents had previously been told that their water problems, which they say have existed for years, would be resolved in a matter of weeks. When this did not happen, they took to the streets in protest to register their unhappiness.
Residents of the affected areas have been denied their human rights and dignity by the lack of this essential service that negatively affects their daily lives. While Morero had lived up to his promise of providing water tankers, residents insisted the service was barely enough to meet their day-to-day needs.
They complained that the supply from the tankers was erratic as some did not arrive at the expected time. The mayor has said that despite the failure to meet the initial deadline, the city continues to work to ensure a long-term solution to the problem.
Not only are the delays in the restoration of water in Coronationville and surrounding areas unacceptable, but they also point to a much deeper problem of politicians being far removed from the reality of the crisis their government is facing.
Morero may have had good intentions in wanting to resolve the water problems as speedily as possible, but how could he not have known about the systemic issues facing the water supply in the city as outlined by Joburg Water weeks before.
The water utility had already indicated that it could take weeks, if not months, to have a fully reliable water supply due to several issues experienced with pump stations and reservoirs that supply the affected areas. The mayor must get his house in order before making more promises he can’t keep.
SOWETAN SAYS | Joburg mayor must get his house in order
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo
