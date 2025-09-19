SOWETAN SAYS | Heads must roll for Mokoena debacle

Now that Fifa has officially opened an investigation into the Teboho Mokoena saga, the SA Football Association (Safa) should move swiftly to take action against the culprit who put Bafana Bafana in danger of missing next year’s World Cup.
Some may argue that Fifa’s probe may still spare Bafana, given that Mokoena, while he played against Lesotho in March when he shouldn’t have, already served a suspension by missing the next match away to Benin.
But that’s not how things work: Fifa will likely punish Bafana and deduct the three points garnered from that match in March against Lesotho. The impact of this would be immediate, as Bafana would surrender top spot to Benin on goal difference.
SA should still have sufficient muscle to overpower an already-eliminated Zimbabwe and second-placed hopefuls Rwanda in next month’s final round of fixtures to book their place at the World Cup in North America.
But there must still be punishment for whoever failed to do their job of ensuring we fielded eligible players in the Lesotho match.
Accusing fingers have pointed at team manager Vincent Tseka, who’s notorious for ineptitude. Not so long ago, Bafana arrived at a training venue, Dobsonville Stadium, only to return without seeing any action because a pre-booking wasn’t done. Despite the responsibility of such basic logistics lying at Tseka’s door, no known action was taken against him.
There can’t be similar inaction as the country’s World Cup qualification is about to be compromised. When parliament’s sports portfolio committee members demanded answers a few months ago from Safa’s executives, they were told the matter was still in Fifa’s hands.
That line cannot work anymore. Fifa – probably acting under duress due to the incessant noise made by Bafana’s group opponents such as Nigeria, Benin and Rwanda – has duly informed Safa that an investigation will be undertaken. The response from Safa should be an admission of guilt and an inevitable forfeiture, but it can’t end there. Heads must roll.
Safa has struggled for years to professionalise the personnel around our national teams, and losing three points is a consequence of pure incompetence. Stern action must be taken against whoever was responsible for not checking Mokoena’s yellow cards. We are fully aware that ineptitude thrives at Safa House, but even an organisation of such compromised governance as Safa would want to be seen to be doing something about this.
SowetanLIVE
SOWETAN SAYS | Heads must roll for Mokoena debacle
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
