SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA | Getting the basics of service delivery right is what communities expect from elected leaders

On the corner of Hornbill and Comrie road, a fire hydrant has been leaking since last week. A few metres' drive along Hornbill, water flooded the road for weeks before it was fixed. The municipal workers left the road undrivable for days.
A few weeks after it was fixed, another pipe burst on the corner of Hornbill and Niven Avenue, reopening the patched potholes. Municipal workers dug up the whole intersection – closing off Niven Avenue.
Residents who live on that part of the suburb were forced to drive on the bushy side of the road to access their homes. This all happened in a radius of less than 50m in the suburb of Douglasdale, which is part of Sandton. It is the lived reality of the motorists who use this road daily.
The majority of street lights on the M1 south and the N1 south – which were fixed last month – have also stopped working.
The traffic lights on Malibongwe Drive stretch in Randburg remain unpredictable. On good days, the traffic flows smoothly, but on most occasions, you treat all intersections like a four-way stop.
The community of Coronationville blocked several roads in the early hours of Wednesday morning, protesting against what they called prolonged water outages. Residents said the water crisis has also affected schools, with some forced to close early due to the ongoing shortages.
Not to mention that residents in Coronation, Westbury and surroundings areas have been without water for months. Officials only paid attention to their plight after the community took to the streets to air their frustrations.
This publication recently published a story about an old police station building that has been hijacked. The police – who have moved to another building – are very much aware, but no one seems bothered to do anything. It's part of a story of hundreds of buildings that have been hijacked in the Johannesburg CBD.
These are just the issues that I have been exposed to in the past weeks – I am sure there are more complaints and even worse situations in other areas.
The City of Johannesburg has attributed some of the problems to the growing population and the years of neglect of some of the infrastructure. This points to the inability of the officials to plan for the future. The current government can no longer pass the blame to the apartheid government.
Of course, the apartheid government only served a small portion of the population, and yes, we know that the system was stretched when the services were extended to the rest of the population. But that excuse cannot hold 30 years later.
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was correct when he told councillors from his party that they lack the capacity to run a government. The experiences of many residents who reside in Johannesburg confirm Mantashe’s assessment of the capability of the people we elected. I must add that this also stretched to the officials appointed in positions of power to deliver services to the people. What role have they played in the collapse of services to this point?
It really doesn’t matter who delivered or failed in the past, and which political party they belong to; what we expect from those in positions of power is to act to change the experiences of residents.
It all starts with making sure that there is running water and lights. The water leaks are fixed on time before washing away the tar from the roads. Potholes are fixed before they damage vehicles and garbage is collected on time. This can be achieved when the officials entrusted with public funds spend those funds prudently and on what has been budgeted for.
Water and sanitation director-general Sean Phillips has been advocating for the ring-fencing of the funds meant for water and electricity. It’s a proposal that could help entities responsible for delivering such service to perform their tasks. It could also help protect these funds from political processes that determine how resources are allocated.
The ANC’s roll-call of its councillors at the FNB Stadium this week may have been called because of fears of losing more councils in the upcoming local government elections – but it was timely because communities are growing restless about the inefficiencies in the government.
Mantashe’s brutal message could be too late to save his party, but it accurately captures the public’s experience when interacting with most of the leaders who were elected.
