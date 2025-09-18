SOWETAN SAYS | Regulating e-hailing in SA long overdue

The regulation of e-hailing services in SA has been long overdue, given the high levels of crime and fraught relations with the taxi industry that resulted in escalating violence.
It has taken more than a decade for the National Land Transport Amendment Bill to become law. Last week, we saw the gazetting of regulations under the law aimed at introducing compulsory licences for e-hailers in line with the evolving digital economy.
According to the department of transport, e-hailers now have 180 days to meet new requirements under the amended National Land Transport Act, which recognises e-hailing as a legal mode of public transport.
Under the new rules, e-hailing drivers will also need a professional driving permit, which checks their criminal record and authorises them to operate public transport vehicles. Branding of vehicles will also be required, as well as installation of panic buttons for both the safety of passengers and drivers.
In addition, all e-hailing apps must be registered with the regulator and in the event an app allows unlicensed operators, a fine of up to R100,000 will be imposed or two years in jail as punishment.
These measures ought to be welcomed by all after years of no formal recognition for e-hailing services, which saw public safety compromised in some instances. Reports of abductions and rapes of women allegedly by e-hailing cars have been abound in recent years.
While the e-hailing platforms have claimed to have introduced safety measures for passengers, many of these have either been bypassed or compromised.
The safety of the South African public is the responsibility of the state; therefore, it cannot be left to the discretion of technology companies operating outside our borders. Some of the worrying incidents reported on the use of e-hailing services involved drivers who used app profiles of others, further heightening safety fears for passengers. There has also been little to no accountability for poor driver behaviour in instances where the rules of the road are not adhered to.
But the timing of the gazetting of the new regulations is also curious, given recent events where taxi operators violently attacked and torched e-hailing vehicles at Maponya Mall in Soweto. The incident, which resulted in the death of an e-hailing driver, sparked outrage and saw increased pressure from the taxi industry on the government to regulate e-hailers.
Regulation alone, while being a step in the right direction, will not end the conflict. Uncompromising law enforcement and public education will restore the rule of law and ensure public safety for both e-hailing services and the taxi industry.
SOWETAN SAYS | Regulating e-hailing in SA long overdue
Image: 123RF/ammentorp
