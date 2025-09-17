SOWETAN SAYS | ANC councillors: heed warning or pay price

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call on ANC councillors to learn from the DA has set off a political storm. Speaking at Nasrec in Johannesburg, where the ANC gathered its municipal representatives from across the country ahead of the 2026 local elections, Ramaphosa pointed to the DA’s stronger audit outcomes as a benchmark.
His remarks, anchored in the auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke’s findings, were meant as a challenge to raise performance. Yet many within his party bristled, arguing that such comparisons undermine the ANC’s image.
The reaction reveals the ANC’s internal unease. While some councillors acknowledge the DA’s consistent audit records, they insist these do not equate to effective service delivery. They highlight the stark conditions in townships like Khayelitsha and Nyanga in Cape Town, where residents are still at the receiving end of poor service delivery and limited opportunities.
The argument is valid: clean audits do not necessarily translate into better lives. But it also dodges the deeper issue — that the ANC’s own councils are repeatedly failing on governance standards.
The incident was further inflamed when ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe remarked that the party’s councillors excel more at singing than governing — a blunt assessment that reinforced perceptions of a party in disarray. Instead of projecting unity and solutions, the Nasrec meeting exposed the ANC’s vulnerabilities, feeding opposition narratives.
For the DA, the fallout was a political gift. The party quickly seized on Ramaphosa’s words as a tacit recognition of its governance model. Coming just as it positions itself to contest metros such as Johannesburg in 2026, the endorsement — whether intended or not — strengthens its hand.
The broader public, however, remains less interested in partisan squabbles. Communities want reliable services, accountability, and visible improvements in daily life.
Ramaphosa’s advice, controversial as it may be within the ANC, resonates with this reality: SA’s municipalities are in crisis, and examples of better practice, wherever they exist, must be studied and applied. After all, we yearn for honest leaders.
The ANC faces a critical choice. It can either dismiss the president’s remarks as political missteps or embrace them as a wake-up call to overhaul failing local structures.
The party’s credibility in 2026 will hinge not on slogans or internal debates, but on whether residents see working taps, repaired roads, and functioning services.
Ramaphosa’s words should not be viewed as betrayal but as a rare moment of candour. The ANC must decide whether to heed the lesson — or risk paying the price at the ballot box.
Hopefully, the 4,800 councillors who packed the roll call venue will have returned to their constituencies with a better understanding of their party president’s warning about the consequences of failing to prioritise service delivery to residents.
