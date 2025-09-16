SOWETAN SAYS | Merafong’s failures rob citizens of dignity

Being selfless and dedicating one’s life to the service of the community is a value most of us want to see from our political leaders. This important value stands in stark contrast to the lived experiences of many South Africans who witness greed and corruption in government, denying them the basic services they need.
In Kokosi, a township near Fochville in the Merafong municipality, residents last week benefited from a selfless act by a local businessman who dug a borehole to give his community water after three weeks of dry taps.
Though the businessman did not wish to be identified despite his good deed, his actions have been inspirational enough in the face of despair to warrant highlighting them here. His actions would not have been necessary had the Merafong municipality adhered to its constitutional duty of providing residents with basic services such as water and electricity.
Taps have run dry in the area since August 29 after Rand Water imposed a 40% water restriction on the municipality because of the R1.4bn debt owed to the bulk water supplier.
The municipality has failed to comply with court orders regarding its debt and instead has blamed residents for not paying for services for its own financial troubles. Granted, many people in Merafong, a declining mining town, are not working and can hardly afford to pay for services.
But this is only half the story of the problems facing the municipality. According to the Auditor-General, governance failures in the municipality over the years have undermined service delivery and public trust.
The AG flagged inaccurate billing practices, while a petition by residents submitted to the National Council of Provinces last month raised alarm over infrastructure decay, unreliable electricity transformers, and deteriorating financial and governance problems.
According to the municipality’s own performance assessment, only 34% of service delivery targets were achieved in the past financial year. To add to the problems, the municipality incurred an alarming R818m in irregular expenditure, but no steps have been taken to investigate or deal with this.
Therefore, until the governance failures at Merafong are fully addressed, residents will continue to be denied the most fundamental of basic services. Amid this state failure, it has often taken the selflessness of businesspeople and non-governmental organisations to fill the void by providing communities with the services they need.
But this must be the exception rather than the rule. The proper functioning of our municipalities must be a top priority of the state if we are to restore dignity in our communities.
SOWETAN SAYS | Merafong's failures rob citizens of dignity
