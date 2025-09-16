OPINION | Why DA is misplaced on Ramaphosa’s governance statement

The crowing of the DA following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks at the ANC councillor roll-call on September 15 is a classic case of liberal arrogance.
At the gathering of more than 4,800 ANC councillors in Soweto, the president drew from the wisdom of Oliver Reginald Tambo, reminding us that we must never shy away from learning, even from our enemies.
The DA’s triumphalism over this statement is not only misplaced, it is a distortion of the context and meaning of the president’s marching orders.
Ramaphosa was unequivocal: the ANC must and can do better. In his marching orders, he compared clean audit outcomes of ANC municipalities with those governed by the DA.
He acknowledged that in this regard, the ANC falls short. Financial management improvement forms a central pillar of the ANC action plan. Learning from others, even our opponents, is not a weakness but a strength of a movement secure enough to reflect, self-correct, and renew.
But the DA’s boastful response implies that clean audits alone equate to good governance. That is a dangerous simplification. A clean audit is an important marker, but it does not capture the lived experience of communities.
Just ask the residents of Khayelitsha, Delft, Langa, Kayamandi, Mannenburg or Philippi about their daily struggles under DA city governance. Or look at the Western Cape, with the highest number of informal settlements in SA, while the provincial government routinely underspends its human settlements budget, leaving the poor without shelter.
As Gauteng provincial coordinator comrade Hope Papo reminded the roll-call, when the ANC lost Gauteng metros in 2016, those municipalities had healthy budget surpluses. During DA-led coalitions, those surpluses were rapidly depleted. Yet, under ANC leadership, the metros closed the 2024/25 financial year with a R1.8bn surplus. An undeniable turnaround compared to the aggregate R52.1m deficit in 2023/24.
This is what the DA doesn’t say in its crowing: it governs for privilege, not for people. Its “clean governance” is often little more than a façade, masking a failure to address the deep inequalities and basic needs of the majority.
The ANC roll-call was not an exercise in self-congratulation but in accountability. We revisited the Reconstruction and Development Programme commitment to meet basic needs. Stats SA’s Census 2022 shows the progress since 2011:
- Access to piped water has increased from 73.4% of households to 82.4%.
- Flush toilet access has grown from 60% to 71%.
- Formal housing has improved from 77.6% to 88.5%.
- Electricity access now stands at 94.7%, up from 84.7%.
- Informal dwellings declined from 13.6% to 7.9%.
- Households without internet access dropped dramatically from 64.8% to 21%.
These gains are significant and measurable. Yet, the ANC did not shy away from highlighting failures. The Limpopo provincial secretary, Cde Reuben Madadzhe, for instance, reported that access to water declined by 6.5% between 2011 and 2022. Far from sweeping this under the carpet, he laid out concrete projects under way which include new treatment plants, bulk water pipelines, boreholes, sewer upgrades, and mega water schemes, showing how the ANC addresses setbacks with action, not excuses.
This is the essence of the ANC’s approach: we claim no easy victories. We face shortcomings with honesty, while mobilising the will and resources to address them. We are a movement big enough to admit mistakes, to learn, and to grow stronger in service to the people.
The liberals, on the other hand, beat their chests in smug self-congratulation. They mistake privilege for governance, audits for transformation, and arrogance for leadership.
The ANC’s roll-call demonstrated a commitment to the hard, unglamorous work of renewal and delivery. While the DA crows about its image, the ANC is doing what it has always done – working to transform lives, guided by the principle that the people come first.
- Potgieter-Gqubule is a member of the NEC of the ANC and head of policy and research
