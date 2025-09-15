S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Ramaphosa's successor in the ANC not guaranteed to take over state power in 2029
Imagine this scenario. It is May 2029, and South Africans have just returned from the polls where, like in 2024, there was no outright winner at the national level. The ANC continued to bleed votes but remained the single largest political party. The DA grew, but not enough to surpass the ANC or to be able to form a government that excludes the ANC and two of its biggest offshoots – the EFF and MK Party.
Both MKP and the EFF succeeded in holding on to their positions as the third and largest political parties, but, even with a post Cyril Ramaphosa ANC leadership that is open to forming a coalition with the two parties, their combined figures still fall short of the 50% plus one threshold needed in parliament to elect a president and, therefore, form a government...
